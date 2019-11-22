VALLEY SPRINGS — Nabholz Construction representatives updated the Valley Springs School Board on progress for the new high school and other facilities.
Chris Butler, construction superintendent, told board members that the septic system is done and connected.
“We’re on schedule,” Butler said. “We’re not behind. That’s why we’re working Saturday and Sunday, to not be behind.”
After that, the crews will go back to five day work weeks. He said completion of the project is set for mid-June.
Jason Petree, general superintendent, introduced new project manager John Eccleston. He said former project manager Evan Balducci was struggling a little to keep up with the project and Nabholz wanted to make sure the district was well served.
“John’s a seasoned PM,” Petree said.
Eccleston said the completion date is June 26 and the company will be working with Superintendent Judy Green to move into the new facility as quickly as possible.
Green will retire June 30, so he said the company wants to get as much done as possible before making the transition to a new superintendent.
He said there will be issues that come up during construction, but he hopes to be an extension of the administration to make sure everything is on schedule.
Construction on the greenhouse could start in mid-December if the bidding process goes as anticipated. Eccleston estimated construction should take three or four months.
Architect Matt Poe with Modus Studio said renovation drawings for Old Main have been completed and submitted to state officials. They hope to start the bidding process for that job as soon as possible after approval.
