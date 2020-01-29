VALLEY SPRINGS — Nabholz Construction project manager John Eccleston told Valley Springs School Board members that work on the new high school is finally beginning to take shape.
The steel has been erected and the roofs are on. Concrete on the second floor was scheduled to be poured this week. Preparation work on the site for the slab and footing of the greenhouse was about complete and that concrete could be poured soon. Greenhouse installation was set for mid-February and that could mean it will be open by early April.
As for remodeling of Old Main and administration offices, Eccleston said they have been working with administration to make sure the scope of the project is appropriate for staff and students’ needs.
He said they plan to put that job out to bid Feb. 25 and it should be in full swing by late May. They have been working with Modus Studio architects on ways to streamline the process.
“We think we’ve kind of come up with some great ways,” Eccleston said, adding that administration has been good to work with in the process.
Eccleston said in November that the completion date is June 26 and the company will be working with Superintendent Judy Green to move into the new facility as quickly as possible.
Green will retire June 30, so he said the company wants to get as much done as possible before making the transition to new Superintendent Dr. Kyle Mallett.
Eccleston said last week that the project is still on schedule and they have been able to keep from spending some money set aside for contingencies.
Modus Studio architect Matt Poe told the board that the company is excited to see the project moving forward.
“You just have to see something come out of the ground” in order to get more excited about the finished product, Eccleston added.
Board members got a chance to look at a scale model of the new high school. Modus Studio architect Josh Siebert brought along a scale model of the completed building to give board members a chance to see what it will look like.
