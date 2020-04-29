EDITOR’S NOTE: This is eighth in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Colton Crow, Isaac Drewry, Teagan James and Hailey Tillery are the honor students for Valley Springs High School.
Colton is the son of Terry and Karin Crow.
Isaac is the son of Brian Drewry and Sabrina Drewry.
Teagan is the son of Vixen and Sheila James.
Hailey is the daughter of Jamie and Bobby Tillery.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Colton: Three years ago, my sister graduated from Valley as Valedictorian of her class. She inspired me to be the best academically that I could be. If she could do it, I knew that I could too.
Isaac: I am a self-motivated individual who sets the bar high for myself and I personally set this goal myself. After making all A’s in 8th grade I thought to myself why not try and do this all through high school and be a Valedictorian. After making all A’s my freshman year I realized this is very possible and I was determined to remain the top of my class.
Teagan: My parents have always pushed me to be the best I can be in everything I do, and academics was no exception, so they instilled a core value in me that won’t let me accept anything less than the best.
Hailey: My family and friends have always encouraged me and kept me on track to reach my goal.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Colton: n/a
Isaac: n/a
Teagan: n/a
Hailey: My favorite in elementary was the gifted and talented program.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Colton: Don’t let others’ expectations govern your potential.
Isaac: I think my biggest advice is to not get so caught up in the heat of the moment. There are many times you can feel overwhelmed with homework, extracurricular and life, but it is important to sit back and take a breath. When you have too much going on and can hardly focus on one thing you will most likely forget other things to do. What I do is make a list of all you need to do and take everything one step at a time to ensure you complete everything. Also, I would advise you to not rush it because little do you know how fast it is going to go. Cherish every moment, take many pictures, make multiple memories, and hang out with your classmates outside of school because after high school you will all go your separate ways so make the most of it while it lasts.
Teagan: The best advice I could give someone would be to not take it lightly. Put in the hard work in high school so their lives will be easier in whichever path they choose to take after high school.
Hailey: I would say to keep your head up and enjoy your time in high school while it lasts. It goes by fast.
• What are your future plans?
Colton: Since I was young, I have been fascinated by planes and wished to one day become a pilot. As I grew older I realized that aviation was still in my heart and that there was nothing more suited to me than to be a pilot. I have been accepted into Henderson State University where I will attend in the fall. I will be pursuing a Bachelor’s in Aviation which will benefit me in my career path of becoming a commercial pilot.
Isaac: I will begin the next chapter of my life on June 29, which is Reception Day at United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, and will begin my six weeks of cadet summer training before school at USMA starts. I plan to major in either civil or mechanical engineering and serve as an officer in the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Teagan: I plan to either attend the University of Arkansas and major in architecture or accept the offer to play college basketball at the University of Ozarks.
Hailey: I plan to go to college at Evangel University and I am undecided on what my major will be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.