EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 17th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Flippin High School is honoring Brady Vandersteen (left) as Valedictorian and
Robert Campbell as Salutatorian.
Brady is the son of Diane Vandersteen. Robert is the son of Dan and Leslie Campbell.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Brady: My mom was my biggest supporter and contributor to my achievement of Valedictorian. She is the hardest working person I know and I'd like to think she passed some of that down to me. As I entered grade school, she heavily expressed the importance of good grades and a good work ethic. By the time I was in high school, that ideology had become second nature, and getting bad grades was not an option. I'd like to think that she was the reason I was able to achieve Valedictorian.
Robert: No one thing really inspired me, it’s just the will to do your best no matter the circumstances.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Brady: My favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school was basketball. I am a very competitive person, so I was drawn to sports at a young age.
Robert: My favorite elementary extracurricular activity was either soccer or baseball. I didn’t really take part in any extras until high school.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Brady: There are more ways technology benefited my education than not. It has helped with communication, accessing information, and providing programs to learn.
Robert: Technology has allowed me to learn and excel far past what would be possible without it. It’s allowed me to keep pushing forward at my own rate in school. It has allowed me to learn things unavailable at our school. When I don’t know something, I don’t have to go to the library or ask someone for help. I can just look it up on the internet.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Brady: Socially, everyone's experience of high school is subjective to that person so I will shy away from personal advice. However, if there is one universal idea that seniors can agree on, it's the ACT test. If you have the slightest thought of going to college, the single most important thing in high school is the ACT test. Good grades are very important but good grades don't mean much to colleges. However, a great ACT score will give your free tuition despite having mediocre grades. As a freshman, you should start practicing different portions of the test and if your school offers an ACT preparation class, make sure you take it.
Robert: In high school it’s so easy to slip into the wrong cliques. It’s important to surround yourself with people who are going to better you and challenge you. You have to strive for excellence, or you’ll never achieve success. Joining clubs helps tremendously.
• What are your future plans?
Brady: I plan on attending the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and working towards a degree in finance. A long-term goal of mine is to become a leader within the Fayetteville community.
Robert: I plan to go to ASUMH to receive my general associate's degree. I plan to take welding classes and to really test what there is to offer. As of now I’m leaning towards manufacturing technology and or biomedical engineering, however I’ve always had a knack for finances. I’ll pursue a bachelor degree(s) at UofA, ASU Jonesboro, or OBU. Either way I plan to return home after finishing my schooling wherever it takes me.
