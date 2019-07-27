The Harrison Planning Commission granted some construction variances for Eagle Heights Baptist Church’s construction project, but it wasn’t all unanimous.
The oldest part of the complex of buildings at the church burned basically to the ground in the early morning hours of Dec. 9, 2017. An allegedly impaired 17-year-old boy was arrested in the incident after hitting a utility pole in a vehicle, bringing down an electric line onto the building that was believed to have started the fire.
Architect Tim Risley appeared before the commission to represent the church and request the waivers from code requirements.
Risley said the church is ready to start construction, but a requirement for a sidewalk along North Rowland, which is also state Highway 7 North, was a problem.
He explained that the neighborhood is an old one. There is a sidewalk on the west side of the street that runs from Washington Avenue all the way to Prospect Avenue, but it’s the only sidewalk in the neighborhood. A new sidewalk as required wouldn’t connect to any other sidewalks.
Commission chairman Mike Norton said he was reluctant to waive sidewalk requirements for any new construction, but he did acknowledge that the church has been in that location for many years and that the neighborhood is old.
Risley also asked the commission to consider requirements for exterior materials, such as stone work.
Risley said the new building, which will be the closest to North Rowland, will be the biggest of the three buildings on the campus. The church plans to make the new building match the other two buildings as much as possible.
To that end, they would like to use synthetic stone work that closely resembles natural stone. Risley said many builders are using such material these days, partially due to a lack of stone masons.
He also said his design calls for a shrub line closer to North Rowland rather than at the foundation of the building. Part of the reason for that design is for drainage purposes if nothing else.
Risley explained that there are several large trees along North Rowland, some of which are almost in the street and could eventually become a problem for ArDOT. The southernmost three trees will be removed — two of them would have to come down anyway if a sidewalk was required.
Entrance to the church property will change as well.
Risley said all access to the church’s parking lots from North Rowland will be eliminated, one of which has said has always been “dicey.” Access will be from either Walters Avenue or Washington Avenue.
Commissioner Cloyd Baltimore said that would concentrate traffic entering and leaving the church and could cause problems.
Risley said traffic could back up, but there would still be the same number of cars exiting on North Rowland as the current situation.
When it came time to votes on the variances and approval of the overall site, Baltimore suggested that each one be voted on individually.
On the variances for the use of alternate exterior materials and requirement for a sidewalk, Baltimore cast the sole “no” vote. The variance for the placement of shrubbery passed unanimously.
As for approval of parking lot access, Baltimore again cast the only “no” vote. Approval of the overall site plan was unanimous.
