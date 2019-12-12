Veterans helping veterans is what several local veterans organizations want to provide, and they want to do that together in a center they can call their own.
Leadership from the American Legion and its Auxiliary, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and We Are the 22, have joined together and taken their message to the Harrison City Council, and also presented it on Tuesday night at the beginning of the Boone County Quorum Court's final meeting of 2019.
American Legion Post 44 Commander Lonnie Anderson said there is a need for a veterans center where all of the veterans organizations could be headquartered. It would be a one-stop place for veterans looking for assistance. He told the quorum court that he didn't come asking for anything, only to inform, and to host open discussions about creating a center that would offer a wide variety of services to the veterans living in Harrison and Boone County.
According to the U.S. Census, the number of veterans residing in Boone County from 2013-2017 numbered 3,355.
Since forming a coalition and taking its plan for a veterans center public, Anderson said, it has received two offers for facilities. Obtaining a building for the center was originally thought to be the most difficult part of the plan to overcome. Now, he said, the coalition, with the help of the community and volunteers, can push ahead with the plan.
To address the plan more thoroughly with the quorum court and county officials, Anderson introduced Matt Russell, commander of the local Disabled American Veterans organization.
"When one of our local veterans needs help, they usually have no idea who to turn to," said Russell, reading from an overview on the proposed center.
“Two thirds of our veterans don't know there is help, but the organizations haven't got the resources or best information to provide proper assistance. Too often, the veteran is passed from one organization to another until they finally give up,” Russell added.
There are numerous governmental agencies, local military and civic organization, food banks, homeless shelters, churches, businesses, community leaders, the Department of Veterans Affairs and others who have resources that are not being efficiently used. The result in the end is an underserved veteran.
The veterans center is seen as a solution to the problem. It would be a singular place where veterans and their families can get information, assistance and support from a collection of knowledgeable organizations and people. Housed in this center will be trained service officers to assist veterans filing for benefits. There will be veterans assistance representatives who can help the veteran receive immediate financial and other aid. In addition, it would have patient advocates who can help the veteran solve problems they may be having with obtaining proper documents from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
His veterans center would house offices for the various support organizations so they can quickly and efficiently communicate with each other and the veterans. There would be meeting rooms to conduct business, provide educational classes and a workplace to store and renovate wheelchairs and other equipment veterans need. It would include a food bank and supply donated items like winter coats and blankets. There would be a job and housing office providing information and assistance to help veterans become more self-sufficient. This would also be a place where local attorneys, accountants and other professionals would volunteer their time helping veterans.
This center would work with the local criminal justice system to establish a "veterans court." A program that is having great success in Arkansas and throughout the country. Veterans charged with relatively minor crimes would be provided an opportunity and the tools to change their life around instead of going to prison, Russell said. "Often their cries are related to post traumatic stress disorder or traumatic brain injuries which can be successfully treated."
Maybe most importantly, Russell said, this veterans center would provide a place where veterans know they can go and have a fresh cup of coffee and commiserate with their brothers in arms. Talking, listening to and being around veterans who understand what they have been through has proven to be a great tool in combating PTSD, depression and suicidal thoughts.
He added, "This would also be a place to honor those in our community who have served."
The building would house an archive of veterans' photos and stories.
"We would endeavor to document not only their military service, but their childhood memories and family histories preserving this vital information for generations to come."
Russell said he and the other service organizations believe the cost of maintaining the center would be outweighed by the benefits it would provide local veterans. The facility would be staffed mainly by volunteers, so payroll would be minimal. Operation costs would come from donations.
Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding, himself a veteran, noted that the county funds a veterans service office in the Old Federal Building in Harrison, and that the veterans service officer has deputies assisting him.
Russell said he is aware of those facts and that the coalition includes the veterans service officer. He said the coalition would like to provide more ample space for the county veterans office at the center.
