“Most of them were boys when they died, they gave up two lives — the one they were living and the one they would have lived. When they died, they gave up their chance to be husbands and fathers. They gave up everything for our country,” President Ronald Reagan shared in a video with the students assembled for the Veterans Day ceremony at Harrison High School on Monday, Nov. 11.
Harrison High School principal Jay Parker said, ““It’s something our students really look forward to. It’s a day to honor our vets and active military service men and women.”
In the video, HHS teacher Chris Dorman said, “Veterans Day is an opportunity to reflect on the freedoms we enjoy and honor those who served our country.”
Parker said, “Serving our country taught our service men and women the definition of courage, pride, determination, dedication and integrity — all qualities of serving something bigger than ourselves. Thank you for answering that call to duty. You’ve made us the most respected nation in the world.”
Michael Alsobrook, a US Army Afghanistan War veteran, spoke to the crowd about the history of Veterans Day and the fact that more than 2.2 million soldiers had to deal with hate when they returned, and many served because they had been drafted. “It took several decades for the public to welcome them home and to realize we had clearly defined bad guys in the world,” he shared.
When Alsobrook was in middle school, the Sept. 11 attack spoke to his heart about serving the country and after he turned 18, he started basic training, Sept. 11, 2007.
“I wanted to be a member of the greatest fighting force and served in Afghanistan,” Alsobrook said. He told the students he had the opportunity to learn about the country and their culture and most of them just wanted to care for their families, go to school and live life without the oppression of the Taliban. They weren’t all like the rebels hiding in caves.
The Harrison High School Concert Choir opened the program with the National Anthem. The band played an Armed Forces Salute with the Military Medleys. Veterans stood when their branch of service was featured in the medley. The program concluded with an arrangement of two trumpets playing Taps.
