“Thank you to all the veterans of our armed services for answering the call to duty,” said commander of the American Legion Post No. 44 Lonnie Anderson said. “ You’ve made our armed forces the best in the world.”
The Veterans Day ceremony was hosted by the Boone County War Memorial Association and held inside at the Lyric Theater on Monday, Nov. 11, due to the inclement weather.
Anderson reminded the crowd of the 58,000 killed during the 14 years of war in Vietnam. “In the past 10 years, we’ve lost 60,000 veterans to suicide. Where’s the outrage?”
He encouraged veterans to talk to others about their service and show others the different faces of service and sacrifice.
“The more you talk about it, you show examples of excellence and like General Patton expressed, ‘Every man has a job to do and must do it.’ Patton thanked not only the soldiers, but the engineers, medics, supply clerks and cooks. Please share your story,” Anderson told the crowd.
Anderson quoted a “firebrand” of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine, who said, “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.”
The keynote speaker for the event was Michael Alsobrook. Alsobrook was a US Army paratrooper and served in Afghanistan in 2009. He knew as a 12-year old boy he wanted to fight for the country after watching the attack of the nation on Sept. 11, 2001.
“That was the Pearl Harbor of my generation and I looked at my best friend and said, ‘We are going to war.’”
Both men signed up to be airborne infantry when they turned 18. His first day of training was Sept. 11, 2007.
He described the three holidays dedicated to honoring the military. “Memorial Day is in May and we honor those who have given their life in the service of their country. Also in May is Armed Forces Day and that is to honor those currently serving in the military. Then we have Veterans Day on Nov. 11, each year to honor our veterans.”
Alsobrook admits it was an adjustment to go from high school to military and then civilian life.
“It was difficult to not have the structure I had been used to for so many years,” he said. “It’s a struggle for our families too. We were strangers in our own home. But I appreciate the support I received from the community and other veterans. No one takes care of veterans like other vets. This is a great community who supports their veterans, and I’m very grateful.”
The Bergman High School Choir sang a medley of patriotic songs and the Bergman High School band played a medley of military anthems to honor each branch of service.
Boy Scout Troop 60 presented the colors. Chaplain Melvin Wolfe gave the invocation and benediction. Before closing in prayer he thanked the Bergman students for participating and said, “Someday this will all be yours,” Wolfe shared. “This will be your country. I’m sure some of you will serve in our military. We’ll all be gone. Always remember that America is a great country. We are free to worship God without persecution and that means a lot.”
In his closing prayer he thanked God for the opportunity to share with others what a veteran is and asked that others will remember to be thankful for the service of veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.