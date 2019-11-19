The American Legion and its Auxiliary, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, We Are the 22 and the Boone County Veterans Service Office are all veteran service organizations, but they need to work together more closely, share resources and eliminate redundancies to make sure all veterans receive the help they need.
That was the message presented by representatives of the local veteran groups last Thursday night appearing at the Harrison City Council's committee meetings.
American Legion Post 44 Commander Lonnie Anderson said there is a need for a veterans center where all of the veterans organizations could be headquartered. It would be a one stop place for veterans looking for assistance. "That has been a dream of ours for a long time."
He said the organizations asked to come before the council to provide information about what they do. And to see if there is a possibility to open discussions about creating a center that would offer a wide variety of services to the veterans living in Harrison and Boone County.
According to the U.S. Census the population of veterans residing in Boone County from 2013-2017 numbered 3,355.
Making short presentations before the council members Thursday were: Matt Russell, Commander of the Boone County DAV; Michael Alsobrook, VFW post commander in Harrison; David Jones, of We Are the 22, a nonprofit organization combating veteran suicide; and Kathryn Lynn Hursh, president of American Legion Post 44 Women's Auxiliary.
