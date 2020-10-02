This has been a tough year for social gatherings and it’s even had an effect on the Harrison Fire Department’s plan to highlight Fire Prevention Week beginning next week.
The department had planned to unveil its new fire prevention robot, “Sparky,” at schools during fire prevention week. The pandemic changed that a little.
This year the department decided that Sparky and Lt. Jay Wallace, along with the help of Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Jeremy Sansing and Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Matt Price, would film the department’s first fire prevention video.
Using a camera meant for arson investigation work and inexpensive editing software, Sparky and Wallace were able to present fire safety information and even add an Underwriters Laboratories safety cartoon that explains the importance of shutting your bedroom door at night in the case of a fire, called ‘Close before you Doze.”
“The biggest challenge was getting the audio where it could be understood when Sparky and I would talk,” Wallace said. “We had no clip-on microphones, so we had to video it over and over until we got the sound right.”
The department is reminding everyone that fire prevention week is Oct. 4 – 10, which is a great time to change batteries in your smoke detector.
Visit cityofharrison.com and click on the Fire Department page, then look for the October Fire Prevention section, where you will find the video featuring Sparky and Wallace and a link to closeyourdoor.org for more safety tips.
In addition, visit sparky.org for activities for children.
