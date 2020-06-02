LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday afternoon that he understands the need for peaceful protests, but destruction and violence are not the answer. In addition, such actions could lead to further spread of the coronavirus.
Hutchinson said Monday afternoon that as a public official who has worked with law enforcement most of his career that he understands the outrage people feel over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
He said people have the right to protest against what they see as injustice, but violence and destruction of property can overshadow the issue.
On Tuesday, Hutchinson said he witnessed the protest outside the Capitol on Monday. It had been peaceful until about 10 p.m.
“There were those that turned violent,” he said. “There were those that turned to destruction of property.”
Arkansas State Police moved in and arrested five Arkansas residents, the governor said. He said he had been at the command center Monday night and saw how law enforcement handled the matter. He praised them for taking steps to avoid actions that could spark a confrontation with protestors or lead to escalated violence.
The Associated Press reported that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott had instituted a curfew again Monday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The AP also reported state police fired tear gas to break up the protest, which had grown to several hundred people in downtown Little Rock and went beyond the curfew.
Hutchinson went on to say Tuesday that he anticipated state police would be out again that night should protests turn violent again.
But the governor also showed a picture of protestors in Bentonville. He said they were crowded together, but the vast majority were wearing face coverings. That he said helps to avoid spread of the coronavirus.
Both he and state Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith urged anyone who was going to be a part of protests to continues social distancing as best possible and to continue wearing masks.
Hutchinson reported Tuesday that 375 new cases were diagnosed over the previous 24 hours. With only one of those positives coming from a prison, it was the largest number of cases reported from the general community so far.
In light of President Trump’s threats to send the national military in to take care of protestors, Hutchinson was asked if he had any plans to seek that aid.
“Arkansas has not made any request, I have not made any request of the federal government for military resources and I do not see that in our future,” the governor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.