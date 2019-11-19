JASPER — Even though William P. "Bill" Stiritz was unable to attend a day set aside in his honor in Jasper, many who share his spirit of community service did. They gathered Saturday afternoon at Bradley Park in appreciation of the native son who left Jasper at a young age, but never forgot where he came from or the people who continue to make it a good place to live.
Stiritz, 85, of the St. Louis, Missouri, area, is a businessperson who has been at the helm of six different companies and currently occupies the position of non-executive chairman for Post Holdings, Inc.
The former resident recently gifted Jasper and Newton County $50,000. It was divided equally into increments of $12,500 for the city of Jasper to improve Bradley Park; to the Bradley House Museum, his boyhood home; to the Newton County Resource Council to continue its summer youth camp program and to the continued maintenance of the Round Top Mountain recreation and historical site. Resource Council president Bill Hemmer said a group of Vista volunteers will be visiting the county this week to work on rehabilitating the mountain trail. "That's going to be a big project."
The resource council obtained ownership of 158 acres of Round Top Mountain in 1997 when the land was donated by Stiritz. Since the remainder of the mountain was owned by the county government, it was the opportunity for a park to be created there. It has long been a popular gathering place for people in the county because of the spectacular 360-degree views enjoyed from the summit.
In 1991, Stiritz made a generous contribution that allowed the Newton County Historical Society to purchase the two-story Victorian home of his grandfather, Dr. William A. Bradley, to house the museum at 403 W. Clark in Jasper. The museum was open that day in recognition of Stiritz. Mayor Jan Larson commented that the museum turned one of its exhibit rooms into a replication of a one-room schoolhouse. She noted there were at one time many such schoolhouses located throughout the county which served not only as a school, but as a place of worship, voting precinct and community center.
Bradley Park, named in honor of Stiritz's grandparents, was built on land donated to the city by the late Dr. Nancy Haller. It has been developed over the years to provide a multi-use recreation area including ball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, walking trail and picnic groves. Later a large performing stage was constructed. The city plans to enlarge the stage using Stiritz's gift along with a recently received $15,000 grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) Rural Services Division.
The summer youth program is an effort made through a partnership with the resource council, the Newton County Extension Service 4-H program and the Jasper School District. The five-week-long day camp provides a low-cost program for activities for children between the ages of 5-12. Breakfast and lunch are provided by the Jasper School summer feeding program. While there is a small registration fee, the camp is funded through grants and private donations. Plans are now being made for next summer's camp, Hemmer said.
In his self-written biography, "Early Life in Jasper, Arkansas, 1934-1943," Stiritz says he was born in the middle of the greatest economic depression of America's history.
He was born in Jasper to Paul and Dorothy Bradley Stiritz, and soon moved into the Bradley house, home of his grandparents, Dr. William and Cora Moss Bradley. He was raised there for the first 9 1/2 years of his life along with his older sister, Jean, and younger brother, John.
Their father apparently left the home when their mother was hospitalized in 1940 where she remained being cared for until her death in 1955.
In spite of those tragedies, Stiritz writes, "I remember my times in Jasper as being wonderful. The entire town of Jasper knew of Dorothy's tragedy, and they treated her children with this great affection. Time and time again I recall moments and events of kindness. That's why I have such great memories of Jasper and tried to come back, but it doesn't exist — only in my memory."
Joe Nance said he has been a longtime acquaintance of Stiritz. "Trust me, he's a boy who virtually came from no place and really made himself into an outstanding man. He always cherished Jasper for those early years of his life. We should be and are eternally grateful for everything he has done for Jasper and Newton County."
A plaque was commissioned to present to Stiritz that named him an honorary citizen and awarded him the ceremonial key to the city. Katherine Nance said, "It takes a spark to get a fire going. Bill lit that spark." Without the work of officials and staff at city hall and the many volunteers in Newton County we wouldn't be here today, Mrs. Nance said. She said she would mail the plaque to Stiritz on Monday.
Larson said that it is the work of volunteers and dedication to community that adds so much to a community's quality of life.
To put that in perspective the city exhibited the volunteer fire department's most recent acquisition, a fire truck having an extension ladder and platform that can reach the upper floors of the city's multistory apartment buildings. The city's fire station bay had to be extended several feet to be able to house the truck.
Entertainment for the festivities were provided by musicians Kathy Downs and Jim Westbrook. Westbrook is an architect that provided the design for the park's stage.
There were refreshments and a small open fire for roasting marshmallows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.