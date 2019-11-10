At the quarterly North Arkansas Regional Medical Center Board of Governors meeting last week, NARMC president/CEO Vince Leist thanked the community for the signs of support in various places around the area.
“Have you seen the signs of support around the city?” Leist asked. “We are very thankful for that support. Those signs have done more for hospital morale than anything we’ve done in recent months. I have to give credit to Ken Milburn for starting that effort. And I want to say thank you to anyone else who has put up a sign supporting our hospital. Each of the doctors we have interviewed have mentioned the positive signs. They were very impressed. That kind of support allows us to do what we do.”
“Our new director of volunteers, Robby Scucchi, has recruited 42 new volunteers since January,” Leist said. “He’s done a wonderful job. They remodeled the thrift shop and it looks wonderful. Volunteers have contributed countless dollars to this organization. I just wish we could operate on the same margin they do at the gift shop.”
In other news board member Raymond Barnard told the board he would need to resign for health issues. “I just can’t contribute like I used to — not that I was ever much help,” he chuckled.
The other board members assured him he was still a valuable asset and appreciated his service.
“You are welcome here any time,” several said. “We appreciate you.”
