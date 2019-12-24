The highlight of the December meeting for the Boone County Regional Airport was seeing the delight on Judy McCutcheon’s face when the board presented her with a Razorback sweatshirt.
“This is perfect,” McCutcheon smiled and said. The board reminded her of how thankful they were to have her at the airport. “You do a tremendous job for us, and we knew this was something you could use and enjoy,” board member Layne Ragsdale said. “Merry Christmas!”
The monthly reports showed the FBO sold 14,379 gallons of Jet-A and 1,202 gallons of Avgas. FedEx Freight had 10 trips carrying 58 passengers and they purchased 3,725 gallons of fuel.
Southern Air Express had a total of 290 outbound passengers to Dallas and 110 to Memphis. There was a load factor of 66%. (DFW 81%, MEM 45%) with a completion factor of 94%. Southern purchased 7,718 gallons of fuel.
McCutcheon reminded the board of the terrible weather during the week of Thanksgiving — “When every flight was sold out,” she said. “You literally couldn’t see out the back door.”
One of the board members asked if the tickets are refundable. “Not if it’s a weather issue,” McCutcheon said. “Some rented cars and drove. Southern does let the passengers use the tickets later. But when it’s something like weather that they cannot control, they don’t issue refunds.”
“Everyone — even the national companies were cancelling flights on those days,” one board member added. “It’s a safety issue,” Blaise Koch said, “That’s inconvenient, but there’s a good reason.”
“There was icing at 5,000 feet and the company wasn’t letting them fly,” McCutcheon said.
In old business, McCutcheon reported that the striping is finished and they will wait for spring to add the second seal coat on the apron and other sections.
“It really looks good,” Koch said.
“Also you remember that we got the grant of $37,380 to finish the paving of the access road to the new hangers,” McCutcheon said.
“The college has finished their part for now. They will be off for five weeks. But the weather was so wet and bad they were only able to work three days in November. Eaton has moved some of their equipment on site and they will start after the new year. Everything is on standby as we wait for spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.