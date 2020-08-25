The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently invited Mike Murphy, the “new” manager of Walmart, to speak and share the latest events.
Murphy said, “We don’t want to benefit from tragedy, but business has been good and strong since COVID-19. Our year-to-date totals are up 8%. We are on target to have one of our best years. But back to school sales have been a real challenge.”
He also mentioned the remodel of the vision center of the store and the need to enlarge the online grocery pickup, or OGP.
“There is a shortage of building materials right now, so we aren’t finished with the optical center yet,” Murphy said. “Our OGP capacity is currently 350 customers a day, but we’re pushing it to 360. And I’m hearing about it from our staff, too. We need more room there. We are still No. 3 or 4 in the state for those online grocery sales.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent asked about the number of employees working. “We have about 445 total employees,” Murphy said. “I just hired four more. We have several part-time or temporary employees but at least half are getting full-time hours.”
Murphy was discouraged about the video that went viral about Harrison.
“I know that’s not who this community is and Walmart believes in inclusion and diversity,” he said. “But those comments were not seen by the viewer. I would never want to hurt the reputation of this community or Walmart. But all that I said was not what the viewer got to see.”
Board chairman Melissa Collins thanked him for coming to speak to the board and welcomed him to the community.
