YELLVILLE — Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said a Walnut Ridge man was killed Tuesday night in a one-vehicle car crash on a county road.
Evans said 42-year-old Christopher R. Kopp of Walnut Ridge was eastbound on Marion County Road 124 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left-hand curve.
Kopp apparently overcorrected the vehicle and it left the roadway, striking an embankment.
Evans said his department was still investigating the incident Wednesday. No passengers were reported in the vehicle and no other vehicle were reportedly involved.
