According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, the high temperature of 70 degrees recorded in Harrison on Christmas day was not close to a record, although a big departure from average Dec. 25 temperatures.
The NWS said that temperature was 24 degrees above the average temperature of 46, but the record high temperature was recorded at 78 in 1955.
The high temperature in 2018 was 58. The record low temp was recorded at -9 in 1983. The record precipitation for Dec. 25 was set in 1987 at 2.20 inches.
For Thursday, the prediction was for a high in the upper 60s, but with a record high of 75 degrees, there wasn’t much of a chance to break that record.
The NWS indicated milder than normal temperature through Saturday, although Saturday was predicted to be rainy and the high temperature for Sunday was forecast in the upper 40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.