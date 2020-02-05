BRANSON, Mo. – Drivers in Branson should expect to see a crew of Public Works and Engineering Department employees as well as Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) employees upgrading traffic signals at 26 intersections throughout Branson that will improve traffic flow and overall safety across the city, a press release said.
The project is set to run through late February, the release said. This work will be in city rights-of-way and is expected to have little to no impact on traffic.
In 2019, the city of Branson and MoDOT were awarded an Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) grant from the Federal Highways Administration to deploy a traffic management solution with a focus on Automated Traffic Signal Performance Measures. The measures being installed will allow both agencies to work together to help with traffic flow and improve overall safety.
This cross-jurisdictional project will allow city staff and MoDOT to monitor traffic signal operations in real-time as well as enable coordination and optimization across both jurisdictions. This system will also allow both the city of Branson and MoDOT to receive instant alerts whenever maintenance issues arise, improving response time and resolution of those issues to ensure public safety.
Drivers are asked to be mindful of workers, warning signs and changing traffic patterns while crews are upgrading traffic signals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.