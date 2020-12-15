Just in time for Christmas, the Harrison City Council will receive a package of proposed ordinances raising the price customers will pay for sanitation services and water in 2021. The council’s last regular meeting of the year is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at City Hall.
During committee meetings last week, the Finance Committee heard from Kevin Gardner, business development and municipal marketing manager at Orion Waste Solutions, the city’s contracted waste hauler. Under the terms of the agreement the company has with the city, it can approach the council on each anniversary date to request a rate adjustment at the same percentage of the Consumer Price Index established by the United States Bureau of Labor.
Based on the bureau’s documentation for the period through November 2020, the CPI rate increase is 3.8% and would be applied to both residential and commercial rates. Gardner said this rate change equates to an eighty-seven-cent increase per household per month. For the regular base service customer, the price will go from the current $22.82 per month to $23.69. For low volume customers the price per month will go from the current $21.34 up to $22.15. He reminded the committee members last year’s CPI increase was 0%.
Committee chairman Mitch Magness questioned city officials about the last rate increase granted to the sanitation company. It was prior to 2018. Mayor Jerry Jackson recalled the city denied a rate increase to the company two years ago due to poor service.
Committee member Bill Boswell made a motion to pass the request on to the full council. His motion was seconded by Mary Jean Creager.
Luke Feighert, the city’s chief financial officer, followed with information that the CPI for municipal water rates rose 3.2%, according to that day’s numbers released by the Bureau of Labor.
Feighert reminded the committee that it had discussed raising water rates above the CPI to help meet the minimum wage increase of $11 an hour that becomes effective in 2021. He recommended a 5% increase. He added that will probably be his recommendation for the next three years, “so we can get back to a break-even point.”
The 3.2% is automatic, Feighert noted, so the increase would require council approval of 1.8% above the CPI.
“It will be hard on some people, and for the city,” said Creager, “looking at both sides of the coin.”
"The issue is, we can either sustain some minimal increases now, or in three, four or five years, go up 25% or 30%," Magness said.
The 5% increase was approved for council review after Joel Williams made the motion and it was seconded by Chris Head.
