Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority and Scenic Hill Solar are partnering to build a solar power plant to provide electricity to power approximately 90% of the authority’s operations.
Scenic Hill Solar will build, own and operate the new 2.06 MW DC solar power plant and sell electricity to the authority under a long-term contract. The approximately $3 million project will provide local jobs in a time of unprecedented economic contraction, save ratepayers over $3 million over the next 28 years, provide greater property tax revenues for the community, establish the authority as a major contributor to improving the environment of The Natural State and provide some competition to monopoly electricity utilities.
By freeing up scarce budget dollars the solar power plant will also provide additional resources for the authority to maintain high quality, cost-effective service for its eighteen rural water association customers.
“This project will save us a significant amount of money using cutting edge technology while measurably improving our environmental stewardship,” authority board chairman Andy Anderson said. “This project will serve as a model for the Ozarks region, and will protect our customers against future rate increases. Ozark Mountain Water is dedicated to serving the north central Arkansas region with clean and reliable water. With this project we are committed to using clean electricity to deliver that water as well.”
Scenic Hill Solar CEO Bill Halter congratulated Anderson and the board for launching the largest solar project in this part of the state.
“Scenic Hill Solar is proud to partner with these forward-looking leaders and to invest over $3 million into the local economy – simultaneously creating jobs, reducing electricity costs, and improving the environment,” Halter said.
Halter went on to say that when unemployment is over 15% and headed toward Great Depression levels, the project can provide a sevenfold win with:
1) An immediate boost to the economy and job creation.
2) Enhancing the attractiveness of the north central Arkansas region to companies with sustainability goals.
3) Reduced electricity costs and less pressure on water rates for 20,000 authority customers.
4) Long term predictability for electricity costs.
5) Increased property tax revenue to local governments and school districts.
6) Environmental improvements to air and water including reductions in carbon emissions, particulate matter, and water use in the generation of electricity.
7) Improved national security by reducing dependence on international oil and natural gas markets.
The project will begin construction after all governmental approvals are received and is slated for completion and generation of solar electricity in early 2021.
The 2.06 MW solar power plant will:
• Produce over 3,502,000 kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and over 97,000,000 kWh of electricity over the next 30 years.
• Produce enough clean electricity to satisfy 100 percent of the Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority’s electricity consumption.
• Contain over 5,100 solar modules.
• Utilize a ground-mounted single-axis tracking solar array.
• Reduce carbon emissions by over 69,139 metric tons which is the equivalent of: driving over 171,561,435 million fewer passenger car miles or eliminating the burning of over 76 million pounds of coal or providing over 11,700 homes electricity for one year.
Anderson told the Daily Times on Friday that the location of the power plant is scheduled to be in Boone County, although the exact location wasn’t clear as of Friday.
