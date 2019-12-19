Although the Harrison City Council has shown some interest in a water rate increase, it will likely pass along additional costs for water from the Carroll-Boone Water Association to water customers.
The council’s Public Works and Transportation Committee met last week and discussed the fact that Carroll-Boone announced it would raise the price of water to its customers by $0.20 per 1000 gallons.
The district treats water from Beaver Lake and sells to Eureka Springs, Berryville, Green Forest and Harrison. Harrison then sells water to the Southwest Boone County Water Association, Alpena and Cottonwood Water.
Committee members voted to recommend the full council approve passing along the Carroll-Boone increase to the city’s customers.
The committee rejected a proposal for a two-year water rate increase from the city, however.
The committee did agree to recommend to council that an increase be considered for 2020. There was discussion about a 2014 ordinance that addresses future rates and automatic increases stating that beginning July 1, 2015, and for each year thereafter until amended by council action, the water and sewer rates shall be increased by an annual percentage as determined by the annual United States Consumer Price Index for the previous calendar year.
The committee would like to amend that ordinance to establish increases at the beginning of 2020.
That recommendation will be considered by the full council when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
At last week’s meeting the Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee chaired by Joel Williams called attention to a recommendation from the city's Planning Commission that the city vacate a portion of a city right-of-way.
Last month the commissioners agreed to recommend to the Harrison City Council to pass an ordinance vacating an unused portion of right-of-way in the Holt Paradise Addition. The request for abandonment was made by Michael and Linda Wood. The portion of the right of way sought to be vacated is between West Holt Avenue and West Smythe Avenue. Property owners in that area were contacted about the proposal and there were no objections recorded.
Williams said after the planning commission meeting it was learned that a public hearing will be required prior to the council taking action.
The committee recommended that the hearing be held prior to the council's regular meeting in January.
