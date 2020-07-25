There was good news about sales tax collections, but bad news about water customers who could see their water disconnected when the Harrison City Council met Thursday.
The Thursday night meeting was a hybrid. A minimal number of people were allowed in City Hall council chambers for the meeting to allow for physical distancing.
Council members Chris Head, Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Bill Boswell, Heath Kirkpatrick and Joel Williams were in the room, while Linda DeWald and Wayne Cone attended via Zoom conference call. Department heads also attended via Zoom.
Luke Feighert, city chief financial officer, told council members that the city received numbers on May sales tax collections earlier that day.
“We actually had our fourth highest month ever in the city and the second highest month ever in the county for the last month,” Feighert said.
Mayor Jerry Jackson then asked Feighert to address steps the Water Department will soon be taking.
Feighert said the city suspended disconnecting water customers for non-payment in April, due in large part to potential financial hard times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the city sent letters out to customers with delinquent bills in June advising them that the city would begin shutting off water beginning in late July. Customers were notified that the city would work with them to make arrangements to pay past-due bills, Feighert said.
Another letter sent out in early June reiterated the first letter and asked customers to at least contact the city to explain their financial positions.
“We’ve got several calls, but obviously not all of them, so we are planning to do shut offs still, starting next week,” Feighert said Thursday night.
Water Department staff have been calling those customers with delinquent bills — some for the months of April, May, June and now July — to let them know disconnections were looming.
“We’re trying to be available for them and we just need them to reach out to us so we know what’s going on,” Feighert added.
Aldermen Bill Boswell asked Feighert how many customers were so situated.
Feighert said there would typically be two to three pages of shutoffs, but as of Thursday there were seven pages. That could be as many as 500 customers who are at least two months behind out of a little over 7,000 accounts.
“So,” Boswell asked, “how much money are we talking about?”
“You’re probably looking at about 10 to 20 thousand,” Feighert said.
Mayor Jackson said the matter has been building for some time.
“We’ve discussed this many times, especially this week, and we even extended a few more days to call,” Jackson said. “So, there’s going to be a time when we’ve got to pull the switch.”
The Water Department can be reached through the city’s main number at 741-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.