Harrison’s chief operations officer Wade Phillips asked that a water line project be added to this year’s budget at the most recent meeting of the city council’s Finance Committee chaired by Mitch Magness.
Phillips explained that two infrastructure projects planned for this year were inadvertently omitted from the proposed budget. The one project he is asking to be added is a water line located at West Prospect Avenue and Olive Street. The cost is budgeted at $130,000.
The other water line project at Union Road, Davis Drive and Troy Street is not being considered at this time even though its cost is less at $70,000.
The Prospect and Olive project will come before the full council for approval on July 23.
The committee also approved forwarding an ordinance and a resolution required for the right-of-way abandonment of the alley running between Arvest Bank and city property between Central and Stephenson avenues. The action is being taken to correct survey errors on the property. A public hearing on the matter is set at the beginning of the July council meeting in two weeks.
The committee forwarded a request for a software bid waiver allowing the purchase of software for the Public Works Department. The unique software is available through only one vendor. It will be used for administering building codes and business licenses.
A housekeeping matter will be addressed by the council by passing an ordinance fixing the period within which referendum petitions may be filed. The correction is needed for an ordinance that has been in effect since 1953.
The committee also forwarded an amendment to an existing ordinance making it unlawful for the owner of any dog to allow or permit said dog to defecate upon the property of others, including city property. The owner is responsible for pick up, clean up and disposal of any and all waste. Further, it shall be unlawful for the owner of any dog to allow or permit feces or urine from said dog to accumulate in such a manner that produces an odor that is deemed offensive to a reasonable person.
Other matters already scheduled for council deliberation were not discussed by the committee.
One includes the second reading of an ordinance requiring salvage yards or similar operations or establishments be properly screened so as not to be visible from highways and public streets. Another is consideration of an ordinance adopting residential rental permit requirements.
Also, an ordinance to repeal and replace the city code regarding the city business license. A final vote is expected on an ordinance allowing the use of franchise fees to be used to secure capital improvement revenue bonds to finance the construction of a new city Public Safety building on Industrial Park Road at the site of Fire Station 2 and softball field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.