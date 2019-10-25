State Rep. Keith Slape (R-Compton) said two public meetings will be held next week to get public input on Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s proposal to spend $1 million from his discretionary budget for conservation and water-quality grants within the Buffalo National River watershed
The governor announced in September he wanted to use money from his "rainy day" fund to match another $1 million promised from the Nature Conservancy and the Buffalo River Foundation for the plan.
According to news reports from the Legislative Council meeting last Friday, state Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) asked the council to withhold those funds from a newly created Buffalo River Conservation Committee.
Reports from the meeting stated that Sen. Irvin was upset the governor's office had not met with elected representatives from the watershed before announcing his plans. The way it happened, she said, was "incredibly disrespectful" of those who represent the impacted area. She also questioned just who might decide how the funds are used. Her concerns apparently were backed up by other members of the Legislative Council because the people most affected want to be represented.
The governor countered saying the council's failure to approve the transfer of funds could jeopardize the private funds pledged to the grant program. He also said it would delay the availability of the grants to farmers.
Slape said a public meeting will be held at the Carroll Electric Building in Jasper at 6 p.m, Wednesday, Oct. 30, to discuss that plan. He said members of the governor’s staff, other legislators and members of the newly formed Buffalo River Conservation Committee, or BRCC.
In addition, Irvin will host a similar meeting at 1:30 that afternoon at the Veterans Hall in Marshall.
Hutchinson announced the BRCC in September. It would be charged with deciding how the grant money will be spent. The panel is made up of the secretaries of the Departments of Agriculture; Health; Energy and Environment; and Parks, Heritage and Tourism (or their designees).
But BRCC wants to develop a subcommittee made up of citizens who live in the watershed, which is predominantly Newton and Searcy counties.
The meetings will be to gather input from residents about problem areas in the watershed. It will also be a chance for residents to show they are good stewards of the watershed in case other groups want to exert influence over conservation matters.
“If we’ll show them that those people are taking care of it, that’ll back them up to the door anyhow,” Slape said.
Protection of the Buffalo National River has been debated since C&H Hog Farms opened a permitted facility in Mt. Judea adjacent to Big Creek which flows into the river about six miles away. The state government is in the process of buying out the farm from its owners for $6.2 million.
Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said Jasper is interested in possibly applying for grants to assist it make improvements to its wastewater treatment facility. The plant's effluent is released into the Little Buffalo River that flows into the bigger Buffalo National River downstream of Pruitt, about five miles north of Jasper.
