Repair of a sinkhole in a residential yard off Chelsea Circle will have to wait a little longer until the ground dries out following a brief but heavy Monday afternoon storm.
The hole in Will and Sherry Presley’s yard opened again on May 1. It was much like one that opened almost exactly two years earlier.
The city repaired the hole in 2017 as a public safety concern. Officials also said a sewer line in the area was threatened at the time.
Public Works director Wade Phillips said the city will once again work on the hole, but it would take a little work to secure the Presley home in the process.
He explained that a geological study showed that the hole itself should be excavated deeper to get to the bedrock at the absolute bottom. Phillips had earlier said he spoke with people who were around when the part of the city was developed and they said some large trees were taken out, only to be used as fill material. As those trees rot, it can cause holes under the surface.
So, the city contracted a foundation repair group install support piers under the Presley house to protect the foundation prior to excavation of the sinkhole.
Phillips told aldermen last week that those piers were installed and excavation had begun. He said workers had dug the hole down about 30 feet and were starting to see some portions of rock ledge before rain set in again.
According to the National Weather Service in Little Rock, Harrison got three-quarters of an inch of rain between 5 and 6 p.m. Monday.
The Dry Branch creek bed runs through the area. That’s the same branch that floods during heavy rains and is believed to be responsible for the deaths of two people in late November.
But there was no water in the sinkhole Tuesday morning. Phillips said it’s clear the water is draining somewhere, but work on the sinkhole can’t start until the ground dries out.
Trees went down in various parts of the county during the Monday afternoon storm. Hail was reported in various areas and a tree on Capps Road across from the White Oak Station showed signs of a direct lightning strike.
About 9 p.m. Monday, Entergy customer service manager Mark Martin said some 4,400 customers were out of power after the thunderstorm. Martin said about 250 customers were still without power that night, but another 25 crew members were scheduled to be back working at daybreak Tuesday.
Entergy’s website showed six customers were still without power Tuesday afternoon on Clinton Creek Drive off Highway 14 between Lead Hill and Omaha, but the company hoped to have power restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
