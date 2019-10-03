Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said circumstances behind the shooting of a man outside a downtown bank late Wednesday night were still under investigation Thursday.
According to Graddy, a man was shot outside the Equity Bank on East Ridge before 12 a.m. Thursday.
He said the man who was shot was airlifted to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital for treatment.
The subject who apparently shot the man was interviewed by police and no arrests had been made by Thursday afternoon, Graddy said.
In addition, an HPD officer went to the Springfield hospital to interview the man who was shot.
Graddy said that no names were going to be released until authorities determine what actually happened. He said police are working with prosecutors regarding the incident.
Graddy said there was no reason for the public to fear a gunman is on the loose in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.