When the Harrison City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission met Thursday morning, Mayor Jerry Jackson spoke to commissioners about the future of the Crawdad Days Music Festival.
The CATPC is the governing board that oversees the Convention and Visitors Bureau, or CVB.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce had presented the festival since the beginning almost 30 years ago, but the chamber board voted in August to stop hosting it, focusing instead on economic development for the community.
Jackson said he understood the chamber’s position, but he also wants to have a discussion about the event.
“We need to have festivals,” Jackson said. “There is no better place in probably a 500-mile radius to have festivals than right here in the middle of the Ozarks.”
Jackson fears that if the discussion isn’t started soon it just won’t happen.
He acknowledged that the festival isn’t the responsibility of the CATPC or the CVB.
“But there’s no doubt you’re the best equipped group to lead that discussion,” the mayor said. “I mean, you know how to manage events.”
The CVB hosts the annual fireworks show on July 4, and the Ride the Ozarks Rally coming up in two weeks. The agency also undertook the hot air balloon festival after the chamber decided to get out of the festival business.
CVB executive director Matt Bell said the CATPC will definitely discuss the matter during a retreat in October.
But Bell said the CVB’s position has been that there needs to be a true tourism aspect to CVB efforts. The fireworks show was a response to the decision of the city of Springfield, Missouri, to discontinue its display in an attempt to draw in tourism. The bike rally and balloon festival both focus heavily on tourism.
Crawdad Days, on the other hand, has always been more of a local event, Bell said. He went on to say that there have been some organization showing interest in attempting the event, but nothing final as yet. There might be a festival other than Crawdad Days that would be presented.
Chamber CEO/president Bob Largent reminded the group that the carnival that has long been associated with the festival will still happen in May.
“That’s going to be a giant draw,” Largent said.
Still, Largent agreed with Bell’s observation about the festival being a local event. People drive into town and drive home afterward, so motels are underused — he estimated less than 100 tourists came into the town and stayed in a motel and some of them were brought in to work the event.
Largent said that if the chamber was hosting the festival again, planning would have started last month with devotion of 25-30% of one chamber employee’s time to the event. By December it would have been a full-time job for two employees. He said the festival required more than 300 volunteers, but only about 200 or so actually volunteered, leading to 18-hour days for them.
Bell again said the CATPC members would discuss possibilities when they hold their retreat in late October, but he admitted the next festival probably won’t match Crawdad Days at its height.
