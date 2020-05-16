The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board got some sobering news regarding financial matters when it met Tuesday, and abolishing the $18 fee for problems at the landfill might open up new problems.
The district has been in receivership for about three years as a result of the board defaulting on revenue bonds sold to finance the 2005 purchase of NABORS landfill in Baxter County.
Little Rock lawyer Geoffrey Treece was appointed by Pulaski Circuit Judge Tim Fox as receiver to create a plan for the district to repay bondholders for that debt, as well as to repay the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality for money it spent to permanently close the landfill.
Treece told the board that court order states that the district and all other parties are to work with the receiver, not against him.
John Verkamp, Charleston lawyer representing the district, said there had been a statement made that he had approved a court order extending the receivership for another three years.
“If the receivership had ended, then all of the funds of the district would be subject to execution,” he told board members. “You wouldn’t be able to pay staff. You wouldn’t be able to pay legal counsel. You wouldn’t be able to fund your government programs.”
The debtors could take all tipping fees and recycling grant funding. That would leave the district with no money on which to operate.
Verkamp explained that before the district retained him as lawyer, the board had defaulted on $12 million in revenue bonds sold to buy the landfill. The bondholders were by law qualified for a receivership if they wanted it. Those are absolutes, he said.
Verkamp said he had expressed that board chairman Fred Woehl’s opposition to extension of the receivership was without merit. But some dynamics had recently changed, such as Carroll County leaving the district. That cut some funds the district received in tipping fees and licensing fees charged to trash haulers. Another lawsuit filed by Methvin Sanitation ended up in a reduction of other tipping fees for trash going to a landfill outside the district. Also important factor was “the inability of the board to meet and come up with a decision,” Verkamp said.
In addition to all those factors, judges in five of the six lawsuits challenging the $18 fee charged to residential and business property owners to repay debt on the landfill have ruled that the fee is actually an illegal exaction. Those decisions are currently under appeal to the state Supreme Court for a final determination.
The court order requires the receiver to file a final report. So, Verkamp said he agreed to a 90-day extension of the receivership in order to get that report. Then, all parties can file pleadings expressing their positions.
“So,” Verkamp said, “it’s a 90-day extension to give this board a chance to deliberate the issue and decide what to do.”
Treece said he had spoken with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality’s lawyer regarding the agency’s recovery of funds it spent to permanently close the landfill. Action taken in the state Legislature could mean the agency might back off of that recovery, but the coronavirus emergency has slowed response from upper management in the agency. That could be a big change for taxpayers in paying off that sum, estimated to be about $15 million or more.
Verkamp added that the agency did not object to removal of special language in the new ADEQ appropriations bill that required the agency to collect money spent on the landfill from citizens in the district.
Treece said there is still a law on the books that would allow ADEQ to go after “responsible parties” for money spent on the landfill, which could include counties and cities in the district and the new appropriations bill doesn’t affect that.
He went on to say that if the Supreme Court upholds lower court rulings that the $18 fee is unconstitutional, the district will still be stuck with maintaining the landfill. That could be as much as $300,000 and the board would be faced with imposing a fee on residences and businesses to pay for that continued maintenance.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson noted that the receiver’s expenses are being paid by the district and that’s one of the largest expenditures facing the district at present.
Treece reminded board members of some history. The statute establishing solid waste districts allows for districts to impose a fee on everyone in the district for making solid waste serves available. The district was denied bankruptcy protection because it had never imposed such a fee on citizens given the fact that the board is comprised mainly of elected officials from all the counties and they feared they would never get re-elected if they imposed a fee on people who don’t use the services.
“This district has the ability to assess a service fee from the residences and the businesses, the property owners, in the district,” Treece said.
“Oh, boy,” Jackson said. “That’s going to be a fun one.”
“To your point,” Treece said, “there’s going to have to be some terribly difficult decisions made.”
The board began discussion of Verkamp and his relationship to the board. In the Tuesday edition, we take a look at that discussion that almost led to the lawyer’s resignation.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The board is set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus to formalize a contract with Bill Lord to manage the district for three months until a new permanent director can be hired.
