If the now-famed $18 fee regarding NABORS landfill is no longer valid, why is there no court order saying as much?
That’s the question Boone County Circuit Judge John Putman asked parties involved in a lawsuit challenging the fee as unconstitutional during a hearing last Friday.
The fee is part of the receivership which was granted to devise a plan for repaying bondholders who invested money in what became the NABORS landfill fiasco. A fraction of proceeds from the fee would also go to the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District to help defray costs of maintaining the landfill in northern Baxter County.
Circuit judges in Baxter, Carroll, Marion, Newton and Searcy County lawsuits challenging the fee have ruled the fee to be an illegal exaction or tax, thus unconstitutional.
The receiver appointed to the collect money from taxpayers in the six counties that at the time comprised the solid waste district to repay bondholders had filed notice of appeal to the state Supreme Court.
However, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox, who oversaw appointment of the receiver, ordered in July that the receiver must stop actively pursuing the appeals. The receiver did file a motion asking the court to order that he lodge the record from those court cases to preserve the appeal. No order had been filed pertaining to that motion.
After a hearing before Judge Fox on Aug. 11, solid waste district board chairman Fred Woehl and solid waste district attorney John Verkamp told board members that the court had ruled the $18 fee is “gone.” They said Fox verbally issued that order from the bench.
However, there is still one such lawsuit pending. That one is in Boone County before Judge Putman and a hearing on pending motions in the case was held last Friday.
Little Rock lawyer Mary-Tipton Thalheimer had filed a motion to withdraw as counsel for the receiver. After Judge Fox ruled that the receiver’s role in the case was limited to only overseeing the sale of solid waste district real estate in Baxter County, Thalheimer filed the motion to withdraw.
Neither Thalheimer nor the receiver were present at the hearing Friday. She had represented the receiver to defend the fee on behalf of the solid waste district.
“That’s going to be a real problem,” Putman said when told they would not be present. He explained that as a legal and procedural matter, he could not grant the motion to withdraw unless it was on the record that the solid waste district had been notified neither would represent the district. They had filed a motion to dismiss the case.
Verkamp said he had been authorized to represent the district and it would move to withdraw the motion to dismiss the case.
Still, Putman recessed court until a formal order could be obtained from the receiver. After about 30 minutes, the order was faxed to the judge’s office, he signed it and called court back to order.
Judge Putman asked the parties present about the original case in Pulaski County. It was filed in 2014 by Bank OZK as trustee for bondholders against the solid waste district and has been under court supervision.
Little Rock lawyer Lance Miller, representing Bank OZK, reiterated that Judge Fox said from the bench that future collection of the $18 fee would cease.
That may be, Putman said, but Judge Fox never signed an order stating as much. Miller said he had expected the order to be signed later that same week, but hadn’t seen one yet.
Judge Putman said that Fox signed the order requiring collection of the $18 fee. Did that mean that Fox had changed his mind about the fee? And, if so, what would stop him from changing his mind again and reinstating the fee unless there is a court order abolishing it?
Putman noted that Fox had extended the receivership through Sept. 14. He said he saw no reason to hear arguments on outstanding motions in Boone County until something definitive is decided in the Pulaski County case.
No such order had been recorded in the Pulaski County case as of Tuesday afternoon, online records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.