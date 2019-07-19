The Volkswagen company announced earlier this month that it was discontinuing production of the iconic Bug, but you can have a chance to own a much older model and support a good cause as well.
Tiffany Watkins, past president of Harrison Rotary Club, said the club is selling tickets for a chance to win a 1974 Volkswagen Bug as part of a fundraiser for the Rotary Wonder Willa Park.
That facility is scheduled to be an inclusive park where all children can play, including those with disabilities. It is named for Willa Crenshaw, who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at age 1. She is the granddaughter of Roger and Patty Harness, whose foundation donated $50,000 toward the project.
When Watkins became Rotary president last year, she announced plans to build the park. Fundraising began and grants were sought. The estimated cost of the park was about $200,000 and Watkins said the club had raised some $115,000 by June, which was enough to meet matching requirements for grants.
Still, the club needs to raise more than $40,000 to build a ramp and handicapped accessible bathrooms in order to meet additional requirements to qualify for an ADA grant.
The Volkswagen Bug raffle is a part of that process. Tickets are $25 each or five for $100.
Tickets are available from any Rotarian or at: Equity Bank, Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau, Main Street Service Center, The Pour House or Weichert Realty.
You can also buy tickets online by visiting the club’s Facebook page. Send that page a message to start the process, Watkins said.
The car was parked in front of The Pour House downtown Thursday, but Watkins said it will be moved around to different locations. It will soon be at the north Equity Bank location on Highway 65 North.
The car will be given away Sept. 7 during the Aviation Days in and 24th Arkansas Hot Air Balloon State Championship at the Boone County Regional Airport. You can buy a ticket on that day and you do not have to be present to win, Watkins said.
The car was donated by “generous Rotarians” who wish to remain anonymous, but wanted to help raise both money and awareness for the project in hopes of bridging the funding gap, Watkins said.
Watkins also said the club will make an announcement later this summer regarding a major donation being made to the park effort.
“It will be a partnership people might not expect,” Watkins said.
If you or your business would like to contribute to barrier-free park project, you can contact Tiffany Watkins at (870) 736-3828 or Spree Hilliard at (870) 688-8316.
