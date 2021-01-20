The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met Tuesday in the Claridge Conference Room and by Zoom and heard from Craig Campbell regarding the Workforce Initiative Network, or WIN, project.
Campbell said the WIN initiative is doing well and the Boone County Development Corporation (BCDC) has voted to totally fund the project again.
“The majority of the businesses and industries involved in the magazine which is distributed to high school students to promote career technical education, also have a video tour of their facility,” Campbell said. “Not only is each business featured in a high-quality magazine with QR Codes for job applications, the companies also have the opportunity to speak to students. This year the industries have hosted a live question and answer session with about 100 students a week.”
Chairman Melissa Collins asked that a few minutes of a Ritter Communications video be played for the board. Several of the young Ritter employees described the skills needed for their job and the duties that vary from day to day. Skills included advanced math and computer skills to physical skills for climbing towers or laying or repairing fiber optic cables when needed.
In his report, Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said he was pleased with the reception of the 4th Quarter Economic Development presentation he was able to present to Harrison City Council and Boone County Quorum Court members this month.
“I believe the coverage in Wednesday’s newspaper accurately portrayed what is happening in our community which is very favorable,” Largent said. “Last April when we had 1,000 workers out of work, it looked very bleak. But now, all of those 1,000 are back at work and we need at least 250 more workers. I attribute that success to the fact our industries are very diverse and back strong.”
Largent said he is very thankful when speaking with other chamber directors that Harrison and Boone County have fared so well. He also gave credit to the Economic Recovery Taskforce which met for 14 weeks during the summer to share information and resources with each other about operating a business during COVID.
Chamber board chairman Melissa Collins said, “It was wonderful for the members of the county and city to see the value of the chamber’s economic development mission and the big picture for the area to work together. It was also great to see the sales tax information which has allowed the city and county to run efficiently and stay on budget.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson reported to the board they have continued to be in meetings with the Department of Transportation about the highway construction scheduled for Highways 65 North and 43.
“You’ve probably seen the blue pipes laying around. There is still some work to be done by Entergy, but the project is scheduled to start in April and will be completed in 200 days. The DOT is telling us there will be no lane closures between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. So, traffic will continue to flow. They will be doing a lot of work at night,” Jackson said.
The chamber staff is excited about the support of the community for the virtual annual meeting that will premiere on the Chamber’s YouTube channel Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6-7 p.m.
Largent said, “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do our annual banquet differently. I want to thank the community for being so supportive. We actually have more individuals and businesses hosting watch parties than we’ve sold tables of eight in the past.
“We have a great production team and we are one of only three out of 70 Chambers in the state doing a virtual annual report at this time. We’ve copied some of their ideas and I believe the report will be very well received,” Largent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.