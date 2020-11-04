The Historic Harrison Business Association and the Harrison Daily Times are sponsoring a window decorating contest which begins Wednesday, Nov. 12, for the downtown area. Businesses need to contact Donna Braymer at (870) 743-0605 to let them know they are participating. Photographer Lee Dunlap will be taking pictures of the windows that will be featured in the Daily Times.
The public is invited to drive or walk around downtown and vote on the best windows. Voting can be done online at harrisondaily.com or a form will be in the newspaper and can be dropped off at the Daily Times office located downtown at 111 W. Rush. The deadline for voting will begin Nov. 12 and continue until Dec. 22.
First place will receive $100 and a traveling trophy. Second and third place winners will receive a trophy and $50 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.