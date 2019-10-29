Cindy Dickey, campus director of Brand New Church, told Harrison City Council last Thursday night that the church would like to work with House of Hope to provide shelter, food and other amenities to the homeless during the winter months.
The House of Hope is restricted by city regulations and cannot provide shelter overnight. House of Hope is designed to help the jobless and homeless in the community. Clients who are earnestly looking for employment and/or housing and other basic needs are interviewed by case managers and are then eligible for services such as meals, showers, laundry facilities, access to email, help with resume building and making job contacts.
Dickey said the church opened its doors to the homeless on Friday nights last winter. The church had to bus people to the church located at Bergman.
Dickey said more people could be helped if they didn't have to be bused. House of Hope is a place where they feel safe and comfortable. If House of Hope can be staffed by church volunteers from various local churches, shelter could be provided seven nights a week during January and February.
The House of Hope's steering committee has been discussing the proposal and feels the plan would work as long as there is adequate supervision. There is room in the building's main room for 12 cots.
Mayor Jerry Jackson suggested Dickey make a formal presentation at the council's committees meeting Nov. 14.
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday the next regular council meeting will be a week earlier on Nov. 21. The council will follow the same meeting schedule in December due to the Christmas holiday. Committees will meet Dec. 12 and the full council will meet Dec. 19.
