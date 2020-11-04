LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said a winter strategy will be in place this year as a way to combat spread of the coronavirus.
Officials have warned that as temperatures begin to drop for the cold months and people become weary of COVID-19 precautions, the number of positive cases will likely increase.
Hutchinson announced Tuesday that 520 COVID-19 diagnoses were confirmed over the previous 24 hours with another 358 probable diagnoses.
Hospitalizations were down by 21, but 18 more deaths were reported.
Bo Ryall, executive director of the Arkansas Hospital Association, said there are still hospital beds available, but the bigger problem is the number of qualified healthcare workers needed to staff for those patients. That number is dwindling due to fatigue and competition from other states.
Hutchinson displayed a graph showing deaths of Arkansans per 100,000 people. Cancer was still the highest at 219.8 followed by heart attack victims at 94.4, but COVID-19 deaths were at 65.8. That’s a higher number than the rate of deaths attributed to influenza, pneumonia, motor vehicle crashes and suicide combined.
The governor outlined what he said was the winter strategy.
He said there is still a state mandate to wear face masks in public places if you can’t adhere to social distancing of 6 feet or more. Continued sanitation measures are still needed and people should get their flu shots. Those are all individual responsibilities that citizens must take on themselves.
But continued and expanded testing is also part of the strategy, working to test a number equivalent to 6% of the state’s total population each month.
In addition, compliance with state mandates like face masks will be instituted, particularly with enforcement at businesses and large gatherings.
He said things like a stay-at-home order and more restrictions are not a part of the winter strategy because officials hope the strategy will address continued spread of the virus without those measures.
State Health Secretary Dr. José Romero said any large gatherings have the potential to enhance spread of the disease.
He again also encouraged people to rethink large holiday gatherings where many people from different family groups, possibly from different states or regions. By the same token, people should take the disease into consideration when trying to decide whether to travel out of state.
He warned that prudence would dictate 10 or fewer people at a gathering and even then with precautions.
“I want people to take this disease seriously,” Romero said.
