U.S. Cong. Steve Womack has been appointed to a powerful position in Congress and he spoke to Rotarians about it Thursday.
Womack was appointed by the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as the Ranking Member of the Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee on the powerful Appropriations Committee. He will succeed Cong. Tom Graves (GA-14) who officially stepped down from Congress on Oct. 4.
“I’m honored that Republican Leader McCarthy and Ranking Member Granger have entrusted me with this responsibility,” Womack said in a statement. “The Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee is charged with funding programs that impact every single American and our economy. We must responsibly address the needs of our nation, foster strong economic growth, and ensure that hard-earned tax dollars aren’t wasted. Making tough choices to chart a responsible fiscal path forward is what I came to Congress to do.”
Speaking at Rotary, Womack said one problem with getting anything done in Congress is that everyone seems to think that someone else will pay for programs.
“And for some reason we think it’s going to be free or it’s going to come from some other pot of money,” Womack told Rotarians.
Womack said the subcommittee deals with appropriations for all governmental fiscal matters, including general government
“I will be either the ranking member should we [Republicans] be in the minority or chairman of the subcommittee should I be in the majority,” he said.
The Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee has appropriations jurisdiction over a wide swath of federal agencies — including the Department of the Treasury, District of Columbia, Executive Office of the President, Securities and Exchange Commission, Small Business Administration, Federal Trade Commission, Federal Communications Commission, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Consumer Product Safety Commission, Office of Personnel Management the U.S. Postal Service and even the Judiciary.
“The Supreme Court gets its money from my subcommittee,” he said.
McCarthy said, “We need experienced and principled leadership to guide us through the most critical funding priorities that impact every American,” McCarthy said in a statement. “That is why Steve was the right choice to lead this important subcommittee — his track record as an appropriator and distinguished career of fighting for his constituents and our nation in Congress will help keep our economy on our pro-growth path. Most importantly, I know Steve will make sure his top priority is to ensure we focus on being good stewards of hard-earned taxpayer dollars. There is no question Steve will do an excellent job in this new role.”
Womack said he will leave his position as Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee and focus more on the new appointment in the next Congress if re-elected.
