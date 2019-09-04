Arkansas' 3rd District Cong. Steve Womack was in Harrison on Tuesday and one of his stops that afternoon was at Forest Height Elementary School where he addressed the school's kindergarten through fourth grade students in the cafetorium.
Womack gave a talk to the students telling them what he believes are the four steps to success: Education, behavior, health and kindness. He answered several students' questions, showed a selfie photo of himself with President Donald Trump and before departing gifted the librarian a stack of books for the school library and presented the school principal one of his signature Challenge Coins. Womack was scheduled to attend a town hall meeting Tuesday night.
Arriving at the school at 1:45 p.m., he entered the cafetorium and stepped into the middle of the students seated at the lunch tables and on the floor.
He called attention to the school's recent history of being named a Blue Ribbon school for its academic success. He said there are four things needed for success. There are four things he said would make the students successful... "if you will do them," he said.
The most important thing to be is a good student and work hard, especially in subjects that don't come easy. "If you can make those subjects that you're not real good at as good as the subjects you are good at then you are off and running in education," he said.
The next is behavior, he said. In everything you do there are rules. "Obey the rules. They are meant to protect you." He called upon the fourth graders to lead by example in following the rules. I challenge you to be good role models.
Your health is the third thing needed for success He said students should eat healthy foods, exercise regularly and get adequate rest. Healthy habits will make them better off in the future.
“We're almost done,” he told the students. "We have one more, don't we? This is the hardest one to remember." He said a lot of words can be used to describe it as it comes from the heart. Volunteerism, paying it forward and doing good things for others. These things come out of kindness, he said.
Womack then took a few questions from the students. One asked him what a congressman does. He described his duties of constituent service and helping make laws. Another asked him if he had met President Donald Trump. Womack was pleased to say that he had and then took his cell phone to show the students a selfie he took with the president along with some others.
Before taking his leave, he presented as a thank you gift to principal Mark Ditmanson one of his trademark Challenge Coins bearing his philosophy of leadership, "Lead by Example and Lead from the Front" on one side and the words, "Duty, Honor, Courage and Service" on the other.
He also gave school media specialist Tammy Ward a stack of children's books from the Library of Congress.
