WASHINGTON — Cong. Steve Womack (AR-3), chairman of the West Point Board of Visitors (BOV), today joined President Donald J. Trump, Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, and other Army leaders at the U.S. Military Academy’s (USMA) graduation ceremony. The event honored the more than a thousand young men and women, including four cadets from the Third District, who were recently commissioned into the United States Army as second lieutenants.
Womack said, “Four years ago, these courageous young men and women stepped forward to serve their country. This moment marks a new chapter in that mission. They will now walk off these hallowed grounds as the next generation of defenders. No matter the cost, they have taken an oath to lead with integrity and honor to ensure freedom reigns. I’ve had the honor and privilege of leading the BOV the entire time these 2020 graduates have been at West Point – and I could not be more proud as they each take their place on the Long Gray Line. On behalf of a grateful nation, congratulations to the Class of 2020.”
Graduates from Arkansas’s Third District include:
• David Nichols of Bentonville
• Robert “Bobby” Norwood of Siloam Springs
• Andrew Roberts of Bentonville
• Joseph Sultemeier of Rogers
During the ceremony, the cadets who have undergone four years of rigorous academic, physical, and leadership training, recognized their oath to protect our nation faithfully and serve as leaders of character. Each newly commissioned officer previously received their second lieutenant bars and will now head to their first duty assignments.
West Point is a preeminent leader development institution that is focused on educating, preparing, and training the next generation of Army leaders. The USMA Board of Visitors is charged with providing independent advice and recommendations on academy matters, including morale and discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods, and other issues deemed appropriate by board members. Womack was first appointed to the BOV in 2012 by Speaker John Boehner and subsequently elected Chairman in 2017. He is currently the only congressional representative from Arkansas to serve on the BOV.
