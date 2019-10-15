U.S. Cong. Steve Womack said he believes the decision to withdraw troops from Syria was a mistake, but he is ready to support sanctions against Turkey for the resulting attack on U.S. allies.
The Turkish military began attacking Kurdish forces who held an area in northeastern Syria shortly after President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of a small number of U.S. forces in the region.
“Let me be clear, I think the decision to remove U.S. troops from the area was a mistake,” Womack said in a statement over the weekend. “The Kurds have been loyal allies who stood with us when others would not. Furthermore, removing U.S. forces from the area threatens the security of this volatile region and only empowers Iran, Russia, and — ultimately — ISIS.”
Womack said his concerns with the situation led him to join other House members to support the introduction of legislation that will impose sanctions against Turkey in response to Ankara’s military offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria.
“This move follows similar efforts led by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) in the Senate,” Womack said in the statement.
“President Erdogan and his regime must face consequences for attacking our Kurdish allies. These sanctions send a clear message: Congress won’t sit idly by as Turkey continues its destabilizing and reprehensible actions. Erdogan and his proxies must be held accountable for their misguided actions, and it is imperative that we implement these sanctions swiftly.
“In addition to my support of these sanctions, I will also be looking at all potential options to protect our interests and those of our allies. In the coming weeks, Congress will be debating the annual defense policy legislation and, hopefully, the defense spending bill. During those negotiations, our nation’s security and the safety of our global partners will be at the forefront of my mind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.