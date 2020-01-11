WASHINGTON — The Democrat-controlled U.S. House on Thursday approved a resolution asserting that President Donald Trump must seek approval from Congress before engaging in further military action against Iran, but Cong. Steve Womack (AR-3) called the move “misguided.”
The war powers resolution is not binding on the president and would not require his signature. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi nonetheless insisted it "has real teeth" because "it is a statement of the Congress of the United States," The Associated Press reported.
The measure will "protect American lives and values" by limiting Trump's military actions, Pelosi said. "The administration must de-escalate and must prevent further violence.''
The White House called the resolution "ridiculous" and "completely misguided."
Womack agreed with that sentiment when he explained his vote against what he called the “misguided” resolution.
“It’s indisputable that Qassem Soleimani’s unyielding mission was to harm America and our allies,” Womack said. “He was responsible for the deaths of U.S. service members, terrorized innocent civilians, attacked our sovereign embassy – and his plots for future terror were rightfully ended. Our Commander-in-Chief has a responsibility to protect our nation, and this was a lawful and prudent strike against a designated terrorist. I stand with President Trump, our military, and intelligence leaders who ensured this brutal enemy faced justice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.