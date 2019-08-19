YELLVILLE -- Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans said a 24-year-old Mountain Home woman was arrested Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping a child.
Evans said his office responded to 317 County Road 6084 in the rural Caney area for the report of a missing child.
A search for the boy was immediately underway when a National Park Service employee heard banging on the door of a ranger station and found 24-year-old Elaina Marie Holcomb and a male child outside.
Officers responded and took Holcomb into custody, then returned the boy to his father, Evans said.
During a police interview, Holcomb admitted to stealing a vehicle in Mountain Home and driving to the CR 6084 residence. She said she grabbed the child, ran to the stolen vehicle and drove away into the woods in an attempt to hide, Evans said.
Evans said Holcomb faces charges of kidnapping, residential burglary and endangering the welfare of a minor.
Records show she was being held Monday afternoon in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
