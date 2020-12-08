YARDELLE — Newton County authorities say a 41-year-old woman died after a house fire about 11:30 Monday morning.
Boone County 911 dispatched Harrison fire fighters to assist Western Grove fire fighters at the scene about 11:40 a.m. Monday, although they were turned around a few minutes later.
Newton County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Greg Harris said the call was dispatched as a person trapped in a burning house near Yardelle.
Harris said Twana Breedlove, 41, was trapped in the house. Her family members were on scene prior to fire fighters. The house was fully involved in flame when fire fighters arrived.
He said they were able to get Breedlove’s body out of the house. Witnesses on scene said emergency responders attempted CPR, but Breedlove did not survive.
Harris said the cause of the fire was still under investigation, but it didn’t immediately appear suspicious.
He also said Breedlove’s death didn’t appear to be suspicious. She had been in and out of the hospital several times in recent weeks.
