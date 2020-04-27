A Harrison Police report shows a 46-year-old woman was found dead in a structure fire Sunday morning at an apartment complex at 210 North Willow.
About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, a 911 dispatcher notified the Harrison Fire Department of the fire in the building just behind the Dollar General store on West Rush Avenue.
A report by Harrison Patrolman Davy Peter said Apartment No. 1 in the complex was engulfed in flames, making it impossible for him to enter the building.
A witness told Peter that he was in the area and smelled smoke coming from the apartment of 46-year-old Amber West. He said he kicked in the door but couldn’t get to West, who was still inside at the time.
Firefighters arrived on scene and removed West from the building. A deputy coroner pronounced her deceased at 7:42 a.m., the report said.
A Harrison Police detective was notified and arrived on scene as well.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the cause of the fire was undetermined Monday, but the investigation was still underway.
