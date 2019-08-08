A woman and her husband have filed a lawsuit against Walmart after she was hit by a store associate in a vehicle on the Harrison store parking lot more than two years ago.
Patricia and Danny Baker of Omaha filed the suit this week in Boone County Circuit Court and are seeking unspecified damages for Patricia’s injuries.
According to the suit, Patricia Baker parked her vehicle in the parking lot of the tire and lube department of the store on April 20, 2017.
After she exited her vehicle and was walking toward the store entrance, Walmart employee Donnie Thacker was backing another customer’s vehicle out of an automotive bay at a high rate of speed and hit Patricia Baker, the suit alleges.
The lawsuit alleges Thacker was negligent in operating the vehicle he was driving and that Walmart is liable for those actions because he was an employee.
The suit says Patricia Baker suffered injuries to her chest, back, knees and right hip, causing severe pain, suffering, mental anguish associated with her injuries, loss of enjoyment and quality of life, the need for medical care, the need for physical therapy, injections and other treatments, lost value of household services and other economic damages.
The suit also says Danny Baker suffered economic damages along with the loss of consortium and companionship of Patricia Baker.
The Bakers seek a judgement against Walmart “such sums as are fair and reasonable, in an amount within the jurisdictional limits of the Court, together with any and all costs herein incurred and expended, interest, and for such other and further relief as this Court may deem just and proper,” the suit said.
