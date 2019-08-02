There has been a good deal of coverage regarding supporters of a proposed Community Complex recreational center in Harrison, but Jewell Ferrari said she is strongly opposed for a couple of reasons.
The city has proposed to build the facility on property off of Gipson Road. That property is adjacent to the current Sports Complex on North Industrial Park Road.
But that will require a special election asking voters to approve the sale of up to $39.9 million in bonds guaranteed by a 0.75% sales tax that would expire when bonds are paid off, plus a permanent 0.25% sales tax for maintenance and upkeep of the center and current park facilities as well.
As a city election, only residents within the city would be allowed to vote, and that’s one of the reasons Ferrari, who lives just outside the city limits, is opposed. She feels that such a large bond issue should be voted on by all residents of the county who will have to pay the tax when shopping in town.
“Forty million dollars is a lot of money,” Ferrari said.
Money is a concern for Ferrari in other ways as well.
“We can’t afford taxes on our income,” she said, adding that poor and elderly people will have to pay the tax because they have nowhere else to shop. She said she is able to travel to Branson, Missouri, once a week to shop.
She also fears that poor people won’t be able to afford to use the facility once it is built.
Harrison officials have patterned the concept after a similar although smaller one in Batesville. Officials there say an individual membership for use of that facility is $20 a month annually for city residents and $25 a month for those outside the city limits.
Ferrari said she isn’t convinced the 0.75% sales tax will actually expire.
“This is going to last a lifetime,” she said.
The exact language of the ordinance calling the special election on the sales taxes states: “The Bond Tax will expire after the bonds have been paid or provision is made therefor in accordance with Arkansas statutes.”
“We can’t afford a tax,” Ferrari maintains. She said she can’t afford to move, but it’s not an option for her anyway.
“I don’t want to move. I love Harrison. I was born here. This is where I’m going to die,” Ferrari said.
