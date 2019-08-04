For senior athlete Hannah Ashworth of Parthenon, the reward of competing in track and field events at her age is just being able to participate. At the age of 77, she continued her pursuit of medals at the National Senior Games held every two years.
The games were held this past June 14-25 at Albuquerque, New Mexico.
About 13,712 athletes age 50 and over competed in 20 medal sports at the 2019 National Senior Games presented by Humana.
"The competition was really tough, this year," she said. Usually a multi-medal winner, this year she returned home with a bronze medal in the 4x100 Relay. She anchored the four-woman team in the 75-79 age division that finished third overall with a time of 1:57:59.
"I was happy I was able to qualify in several events," she said. Although she didn't win any more medals, she did finish in the top 10 in her division in several track events.
They include: Fifth place, 400M, 1:42:930; fifth place, 200M, 42:320; eighth place, 100M, 20:890 and eighth place, 50M, 10:690. She came close to winning a medal in the 1,500M power walk, but came in fourth with a time of 11:51:480.
Altitude may have been a factor in her performance, Ashworth said. The high desert city sits at an altitude of around 5,000 feet above sea level. Parthenon, where she normally trains daily, sits at 928 feet.
Ashworth said she takes her preparation seriously and views herself as a role model for all seniors demonstrating the importance and the rewards of following a healthy lifestyle.
She acknowledges track isn't for everybody, but that the beauty of the Senior Games is the wide range of events there are for athletes to compete in, from archery to volleyball and many in between such as pickle ball and shuffleboard.
The games inspire all aging adults to remain active for life. Ashworth said she encourages seniors to keep physically fit, work out at the Newton County Senior Activity and Wellness Center in Jasper and sign up to participate in the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas Senior Games held every spring.
Ashworth said she is catching her breath momentarily and then it's back to participating in other upcoming events and training for the next National Senior Games that will be held in 2021 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She will be 78 years old this October.
