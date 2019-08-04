Modern Woodmen of America members in Harrison recently helped raise money for Valley Springs Middle School through a fundraiser and matched funds raised with an additional $2,500.
The event, which included Valley Springs students and local Modern Woodmen members selling Sonic cards, raised $7,198.25, including the $2,500 match.
The funds will be used to build an outdoor basketball court for the middle school and other playground equipment, a press release said.
The Woodmen’s Matching Fund Program offers Modern Woodmen members nationwide the chance to show their support for a community cause, organization or individual in need through fundraisers. The press release said the projects contribute more than $10 million to community needs across the country each year.
The community truly came together to support a local need,” said Daniel Lance, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “That support is what it’s all about.”
Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.
For more information or to get involved, contact Lance by email at Daniel.W.Lance@mwarep.org or call (870) 421-1678.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.