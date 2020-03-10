A word from the wise should be sufficient. March 1-7 was declared Severe Weather Awareness Week by the National Weather Service and Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM).
The town of Vilonia was hit by two tornadoes in a span of three years, the first one hit April 25, 2011, killing four people. The second one hit three years and two days later on April 28, 2014. It was more severe as it was part of a tornado outbreak of at least 31 twisters to hit Arkansas and Oklahoma on a Sunday. Vilonia's F4 tornado caused 193 injuries and 16 deaths.
Lessons were learned about responding and recovering from such devastating storms and Vilonia Fire Chief Keith Hillman had some recommendations that he recently passed on to Jasper officials and residents.
Hillman was invited to speak during an economic development planning session held at Jasper City Hall. The meeting was a follow-up to an earlier session which addressed disaster response.
Hillman said Vilonia is a high-risk area for tornadoes. According to records, 221 tornados have been experienced there since 1950. That's an average of three tornadoes a year.
Hillman said the town of 4,000 people felt it was prepared for a tornado. They found they weren't as prepared as they thought in the aftermath of the 2011 tornado.
Lessons learned were taken to heart and Hillman and other officials began to document the steps that they should have taken immediately after the tornado hit. After reflection and review, Hillman said the community lost about $1 million in disaster aid it would have received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Perhaps the one thing added to the community's disaster preparedness arsenal is what Hillman calls the "Box." It is a plastic box large enough to hold standard 8 1/2 by 11 inch file folders containing laminated pages of information that set out the step by step instructions on things that have to be done, contact information of assistance agencies, organizations and individuals and most importantly copies of documentation forms and other papers that have to be accurately filled out to be submitted to ADEM and FEMA, along with instructions on how to fill out those forms properly so that disaster aid funding isn't delayed.
The information contained in the box can be used to address any emergency situation, he added.
Hillman said there are several such boxes kept in safe places around the community including the police station, fire station, city hall, schools and can be placed at other locations having public access.
The information inside the boxes serve as reminders on the things that have to be done and in what order, Hillman said.
The first step that the box reminds you is to stop and be calm, Hillman said. The following steps are based on data that has been previously gathered and the goals that have been set. Primarily you want to make the disaster scene safe by locking it down and from there document everything that takes place.
Have a supply list, Hillman said. You will need portable toilets for the volunteer responders who will arrive to assist. You will need portable lighting and generators because recovery work continues around the clock. Have a tire repair service on hand to repair all the tires that are punctured by nails and other debris. Make sure there is a supply of fuels for vehicles, generators and other equipment. Have a kennel or area set aside for caring for stray animals.
When a tornado sweeps through an area it removes all landmarks and street signs. Even a lifelong resident of the town could become confused as to where a house or building was located. "Things were not where they were supposed to be," Hillman said, remembering the tornados that hit his community. He advised that the box contain area maps divided into sections showing where houses and buildings should be. It was also recommended that street addresses be painted on the curb or that address markers made of metal or concrete be embedded flush into the ground.
"Document, document, document," Hillman emphasized. Keep records of every action taken from recording the names of volunteers and the times they worked to the number of meals that were served. Record the time of use of generators and the overtime worked by emergency service workers. Keep receipts for everything whether the items were purchased or donated, he advised. Everything can be reimbursed. Know your local resources such as rental companies that can quickly deliver everything from chainsaws to heavy equipment.
Most importantly, train regularly on using the box and updating its contents. Add new information or supply the box with new FEMA and ADEM reporting forms and instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.