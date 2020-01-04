Work has started on the addition to the Boone County Jail with Davis Construction in charge.
Architect Byron Emas told the Boone County Quorum Court that bids were received from two contractors for the project. The low bid was from L.E. Davis Construction, Inc. of Harrison at $1,756,041. The second was from Shields and Associates, Inc. of Little Rock at $1,799,000.
The quorum court had appropriated $1.5 million from the Jail Sales Tax Fund to meet Sheriff Mike Moore's request to add 10 isolation cells and a 25-bed barracks section.
The project was originally estimated to cost between $1.37 million and $1.5 million. That would be between $350 and $400 per square foot, the architect said. Based on the bids the cost per square foot would be about $474.
Some reasons for costs to be higher than anticipated could be that tariffs raised prices for materials, or subcontractors had plenty of work at the time, Emas said.
Options were to throw out both bids and try to bid at a less busy time for contractors, go to the apparent low bidder and ask for help to reduce cost by renegotiating with subcontractors or reduce the scope of the project.
But Justice of the Peace Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Jail Committee, encouraged the Finance and Budget Committee members to accept the low bid, appropriate the additional money and build the jail addition as planned.
Snavely said voters supported the Jail Sales Tax for this purpose. He said the jail is needed for the safety of the county's citizens. The project would then be capped by the $1.75 million bid from Davis Construction.
The money would go to paying area businesses and labor. It would boost the local economy, a representative from Davis Construction, added.
Brian Warner, project manager with Davis Construction, said recently that mobilization of the project started a few weeks ago and footings that are part of the foundations for the addition were placed in late December.
“With the help of DSR Excavation, Arkhola Ready Mix and Midwest Concrete Pumping, we are making every effort to use local subcontractors and suppliers for the project,” Warner said.
