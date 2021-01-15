There will be a new depository for waste tires in Boone County, but not quite yet.
Steven Kershaw, Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District executive director, said the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment’s Division of Environmental Quality, or DEQ (formerly known as ADEQ) has approved the permit for Worley’s Tire on East Stephenson in Harrison to be the new waste tire collection site.
But owner Brad Worley said the business isn’t ready to start taking tires quite yet, so the site at Hudson Tire and Battery is still being used at present.
DEQ reimburses solid waste districts for the cost of collecting tires and recycling them. The Ozark Mountain district board found out recently that DEQ had declined some reimbursements because documentation for tires collected hadn’t been submitted. Specifically, the district collected more tires than were documented.
Kershaw told the board in November that he was working with Worley’s on the permitting process with DEQ.
He explained that the district had signs made to put up at Worley’s explaining that people can’t just dump tires there without documenting them.
Brad Worley told the Daily Times that a chain link fence will soon be erected to keep people from dumping tires at all hours of the day and night. However, the contractor building the fence said the company couldn’t start on the fence before Jan. 22 and then with weather permitting.
People will still be taking waste tires to Hudson Tire and Battery until the site at Worley’s is ready.
Board chairman Fred Woehl said people can take no more than four tires a month to the collection site without being charged. But because the site at Hudson is open, officials think people may be taking tires to dump after hours.
The facility at Worley’s will include the fenced-in area, as well as video surveillance in case people do try to dump tires in the middle of the night.
The district had been contracted with Concordia, Kansas-based Champlin Tire Recycling, Inc. to remove waste tires.
The contract was rebid and Kershaw said in November that Champlin’s contract price had been $165 a ton for taking tires, but the new bid from Champlin was $160 a ton.
The other bid was from Davis Rubber of Little Rock at $154 a ton with the addition of a potential increase based on the Consumer Price Index over the four-year term of the contract should fuel prices rise That could see the price go up to about $162 a ton in the fourth year, Kershaw said.
However, Davis Rubber is paid independently by the state to haul off tractor and specialty tires, while the district pays Champlin to haul those tires. Kershaw estimated that could be about 100 tons of tires a year.
The board voted unanimously to approve the contract with Davis Rubber in November. Woehl said Thursday that Davis Rubber is now collecting tires.
