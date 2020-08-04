ZINC — The city of Zinc was the location of a scheduled demonstration by Bridge the Gap, NWA Sunday, Aug. 2.
The group met in Harrison near the Fire Department before traveling to Zinc in groups. Local law enforcement estimated about 75 protestors were on site and around 100 counter-protestors were in view.
This was the first event of its kind for the town of an estimated population of 108 residents.
Several law enforcement agencies were on hand to protect both citizens and protestors.
Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson reported that there was no violence, although words were exchanged between the groups. He agreed that the event was somewhat historic.
“It was something like we’ve never seen before and we hope to never see it again,” Roberson stated.
Protestors left the tiny town as scheduled.
